WTCI-PBS Hosts Masterpiece Experience Wine Dinner March 14
WTCI, the Tennessee Valley's PBS station, invites members and supporters to share in a Masterpiece Experience at 212 Market Restaurant on Tuesday, March 14. Renowned chef Susan Moses will present a 5-course gourmet meal featuring locally sourced, organic ingredients.
