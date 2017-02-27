Weigel's interested in Washington Street property
Memorial Funeral Home, as well as an empty brick house beside it on Washington Street, could be demolished to make way for new commercial development. The demolitions were approved by the Maryville Downtown Design Review Board on July 19, a decision that was validated by the Maryville Regional Planning Commission on Aug. 15, but both decisions hinged on developers' plans being approved.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.
Add your comments below
Maryville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Yard hunters aeration service.
|2 min
|Bruce B
|5
|Knox News Sentinel
|5 hr
|sad truth
|8
|where can I find Grippos BBQ Potato Chips in Kn... (Jul '10)
|10 hr
|FloridaGirl78
|45
|Lisa Clark
|20 hr
|AndyGriffith
|2
|northcrest hosptial
|20 hr
|Uptown
|6
|Unitia community lives on in Masonic lodge
|Mon
|Tennessee Boy
|1
|Gator carcass found in Maryville trash bin (Sep '11)
|Mon
|So Many Pharted
|5
Find what you want!
Search Maryville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC