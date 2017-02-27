Weigel's interested in Washington Str...

Weigel's interested in Washington Street property

20 hrs ago Read more: Daily Times

Memorial Funeral Home, as well as an empty brick house beside it on Washington Street, could be demolished to make way for new commercial development. The demolitions were approved by the Maryville Downtown Design Review Board on July 19, a decision that was validated by the Maryville Regional Planning Commission on Aug. 15, but both decisions hinged on developers' plans being approved.

