Unknown man fires shots into minivan,...

Unknown man fires shots into minivan, home on Amerine Road

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Daily Times

An armed man in a silver Chrysler shot out another motorist's window and fired into a home on Amerine Road Wednesday afternoon, according to Blount County Sheriff's Office reports. The motorist, a 30-year-old Walland resident, told deputies he was westbound on Amerine Road around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday when he passed an eastbound silver or gray Chrysler 200 and heard a loud bang.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Maryville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Russian Stooges 1 hr USA-1 11
Gangs In Knoxville (Jun '16) 2 hr Poster 48
anyone know wanda stewart (Nov '08) 3 hr Murvul 2
Howell and Landon - What??? 13 hr Wish he was gone 4
1st lady 16 hr Charlie Bob 7
Knox News Sentinel 18 hr South Knox Hombre 4
keep a word , drop a word (Jan '13) Sat Knoxxie 112
See all Maryville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Maryville Forum Now

Maryville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Maryville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Libya
  4. North Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Maryville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,808 • Total comments across all topics: 279,173,601

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC