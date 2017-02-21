Unknown man fires shots into minivan, home on Amerine Road
An armed man in a silver Chrysler shot out another motorist's window and fired into a home on Amerine Road Wednesday afternoon, according to Blount County Sheriff's Office reports. The motorist, a 30-year-old Walland resident, told deputies he was westbound on Amerine Road around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday when he passed an eastbound silver or gray Chrysler 200 and heard a loud bang.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.
