TOPS group to hold open house

TOPS group to hold open house

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 3 Read more: Daily Times

TOPS TN 0334 in Maryville is holding an open house from 6 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9 at Monte Vista Baptist Church, 1735 Old Niles Ferry Road, Maryville. This is a weight loss support group open to anyone.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Maryville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Wbir/Heather Haley 2 hr East side 12
News Nude man armed with chain saw arrested in East ... (Jul '12) 8 hr Safety Phart 28
I am Jew 8 hr Just Saying 16
Shame on you WVLT 8 12 hr Exposing them 5
News the pro-adjuster (Aug '07) 17 hr A Scientist 645
Maryville snitches (Dec '14) 21 hr Ashley 10
Knoxville Mercury Sun disappointed 10
See all Maryville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Maryville Forum Now

Maryville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Maryville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Mexico
  5. Kanye West
 

Maryville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,473 • Total comments across all topics: 278,613,976

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC