TOPS group to hold open house
TOPS TN 0334 in Maryville is holding an open house from 6 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9 at Monte Vista Baptist Church, 1735 Old Niles Ferry Road, Maryville. This is a weight loss support group open to anyone.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Maryville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wbir/Heather Haley
|2 hr
|East side
|12
|Nude man armed with chain saw arrested in East ... (Jul '12)
|8 hr
|Safety Phart
|28
|I am Jew
|8 hr
|Just Saying
|16
|Shame on you WVLT 8
|12 hr
|Exposing them
|5
|the pro-adjuster (Aug '07)
|17 hr
|A Scientist
|645
|Maryville snitches (Dec '14)
|21 hr
|Ashley
|10
|Knoxville Mercury
|Sun
|disappointed
|10
Find what you want!
Search Maryville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC