Tennessee lawmaker pushes for concealed carry in more government buildings
A Tennessee state lawmaker wants to allow people with handgun permits to bring their guns into state or local government buildings even if there is a "no weapons" sign posted. State Representative Jason Zachary says gun free zones are targets for mass shooters and his bill would help keep people in the community safe.
