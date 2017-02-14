Take iPad, iPhone to next level

Friday Feb 10 Read more: Daily Times

An advanced class on iPad and iPhone is being offered from 10 a.m. to noon on Feb. 27 and 28 at Everett Senior Center, 702 Burchfield St. in Maryville. Cost is $35 and both days are required.

