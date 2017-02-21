Spring-like temps could mean colder weather to come
With daffodils in bloom and songbirds beginning their seasonal serenades, some may be wondering if spring has come early for East Tennessee. In fact, the abnormally warm February temperatures already hit a new record-peak last week, reaching 77 degrees Feb. 12 and surpassing the 76-degree high that was set in 1984.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.
Add your comments below
Maryville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|keep a word , drop a word (Jan '13)
|7 hr
|Knoxxie
|112
|liberal lesbian women four muslims
|8 hr
|unbelievable
|11
|SAVE THE SNOWFLAKES Charity please give generously
|11 hr
|Two of Clubs
|14
|1st lady
|11 hr
|Tim
|5
|Denso lady sleeping with married men (Aug '16)
|Sat
|Lol
|8
|Robbie Lotz II
|Feb 22
|In the Know
|1
|Brittany "Star" Swiney
|Feb 19
|Gypsey
|6
Find what you want!
Search Maryville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC