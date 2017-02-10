Session to explain Medicare options planned at Everett Center
A free Medicare educational workshop will be presented at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 21, at Everett Senior Center, 702 Burchfield St., Maryville. Those who are newly eligible for Medicare or are turning 65 in the next 12 months will be able to ask questions and learn about options.
