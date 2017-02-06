Rotary Club participates in Dictionary Project
Rotary Club of Maryville delivers Webster Dictionaries to all third-graders in Blount County annually as part of the nationwide campaign, The Dictionary Project. This past week, members of Rotary Club of Maryville presented the dictionaries at Clayton-Bradley Academy with the help of the club's oldest member Hugh Barnett, who turned 100 last year.
