Protecting yourself from identity theft will be topic

A free workshop, Protect Yourself From Identity Theft, will be offered from 10 a.m. to noon on Tuesday, March 7 at Everett Senior Center, located at 702 Burchfield St., Maryville. It will be presented by Regions Bank.

