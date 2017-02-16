PJ Parkinson's Support Group hosting ...

PJ Parkinson's Support Group hosting pancake breakfast

Sunday Feb 12 Read more: Daily Times

The PJ Parkinson's Support Group of Blount County is hosting its annual pancake breakfast from 8 to 10 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 18 at Aubrey's, 909 Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville. The cost is $10.

Maryville, TN

