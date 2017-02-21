'One-woman looping band' Kristen Ford...

'One-woman looping band' Kristen Ford brings her wild energy to East Tennessee

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Daily Times

After all, as the self-styled "one-woman looping band," she cuts a frenetic figure on stage, her and a guitar and a pedal board that allows her to flesh out her sound with a starting rhythm that repeats endlessly while she fleshes out a song's guts. There's a lot of nuance and complicated beauty to what she does, but in the end, less-than-keen observers still lump her in with so many other girls-with-guitars acts that proliferate the stages of places like Barley's Maryville, where she'll perform on Friday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Maryville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Tennessee ranks among states with highest STD r... (Nov '07) 3 hr ThomasA 28
Arsenal Strength Training 4 hr CLblit 7
Gangs In Knoxville (Jun '16) 5 hr Eduardo 45
1st lady 5 hr Eduardo 3
Robbie Lotz II 13 hr In the Know 1
Brittany "Star" Swiney Feb 19 Gypsey 6
Kylie Agre giving head to old man Feb 19 Louisvilletnmom 3
See all Maryville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Maryville Forum Now

Maryville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Maryville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Supreme Court
  3. NASA
  4. Pakistan
  5. Iraq
 

Maryville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,773 • Total comments across all topics: 279,078,080

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC