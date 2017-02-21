'One-woman looping band' Kristen Ford brings her wild energy to East Tennessee

After all, as the self-styled "one-woman looping band," she cuts a frenetic figure on stage, her and a guitar and a pedal board that allows her to flesh out her sound with a starting rhythm that repeats endlessly while she fleshes out a song's guts. There's a lot of nuance and complicated beauty to what she does, but in the end, less-than-keen observers still lump her in with so many other girls-with-guitars acts that proliferate the stages of places like Barley's Maryville, where she'll perform on Friday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.