One Book Blitz unites students, schools, community

Abe Ownsby, a first-grader at Friendsville Elementary school, dressed as Wilbur for the last day of the One Book Blitz there on Monday. Melanie Morris and Bella Karnes try to eat a doughnut hanging on a string as Maryville Christian School students enjoyed a "county fair" Feb. 3 as their closing activity for the One Book Blitz.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.