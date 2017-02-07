Musicians have positive experience at...

Musicians have positive experience at All-East Clinic

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Daily Times

Band and orchestra students from Maryville High School attended the annual All-East Senior Clinic in Gatlinburg this past weekend. Auditions were held in January, which required a prepared piece, scales and sight reading.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Maryville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Female is the Future 3 hr nunya 4
News TN closer to ending ban on publicly breast-feed... (Mar '11) 5 hr Learnings 9
Dr. Scott Mclain legal troubles are coming to a... (Jan '13) 8 hr voxdefense 59
Shame on you WVLT 8 13 hr WVLT Employee 6
Wbir/Heather Haley 21 hr Jenn 16
7 cent gas tax hike Mon South Knox Hombre 11
News Nude man armed with chain saw arrested in East ... (Jul '12) Mon Safety Phart 28
See all Maryville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Maryville Forum Now

Maryville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Maryville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. American Idol
  5. China
  1. Gunman
  2. Syria
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Kanye West
  5. Tornado
 

Maryville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,380 • Total comments across all topics: 278,649,620

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC