Maryville woman goes to hospital after alleged choking incident

Police issued an arrest warrant for a Maryville man after he allegedly beat and choked a 23-year-old Maryville woman, sending her to an area hospital for treatment Sunday evening, according to reports. Rodney Raguex, 32, of Third Street, Maryville, is being sought after having been charged with a single count of aggravated domestic assault.

