Maryville woman goes to hospital after alleged choking incident
Police issued an arrest warrant for a Maryville man after he allegedly beat and choked a 23-year-old Maryville woman, sending her to an area hospital for treatment Sunday evening, according to reports. Rodney Raguex, 32, of Third Street, Maryville, is being sought after having been charged with a single count of aggravated domestic assault.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.
Add your comments below
Maryville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Knox News Sentinel
|2 hr
|sad truth
|8
|where can I find Grippos BBQ Potato Chips in Kn... (Jul '10)
|7 hr
|FloridaGirl78
|45
|Lisa Clark
|17 hr
|AndyGriffith
|2
|northcrest hosptial
|17 hr
|Uptown
|6
|Unitia community lives on in Masonic lodge
|Mon
|Tennessee Boy
|1
|Dr. Gernert, John DPM
|Mon
|Yellow
|1
|Gator carcass found in Maryville trash bin (Sep '11)
|Mon
|So Many Pharted
|5
Find what you want!
Search Maryville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC