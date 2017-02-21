Maryville 'pill mill' doctor sentence...

Maryville 'pill mill' doctor sentenced to 10 years in prison

Deborah Gayle Thomas, 65, was sentenced to 10 years in prison. The former doctor worked at Breakthrough Pain Therapy Center in Maryville for the entire 17 months it was open.

