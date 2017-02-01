Man arrested in Blount County tied to large drug bust Read Story STAFF
Blount County Sheriff's deputies and SWAT members arrested a man Thursday wanted on charges of robbery, aggravated kidnapping and evading arrest. Deputies arrested Patrick Lee Riley in the parking lot of the Walmart at Hunter's Crossing in Alcoa.
