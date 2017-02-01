Man arrested in Blount County tied to...

Man arrested in Blount County tied to large drug bust Read Story STAFF

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: WBIR-TV Knoxville

Blount County Sheriff's deputies and SWAT members arrested a man Thursday wanted on charges of robbery, aggravated kidnapping and evading arrest. Deputies arrested Patrick Lee Riley in the parking lot of the Walmart at Hunter's Crossing in Alcoa.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBIR-TV Knoxville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Maryville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Tolerant Liberals 1 hr South Knox Hombre 8
Crabby Car Calamusa 8 hr Nasty 1
Protester Similarities 8 hr golden calf 7
liberal lesbian women four muslims 11 hr Voter 8
News Farragut ranked fifth-best place to live in Ten... (Dec '13) 12 hr Concord 11
Adam Sinnott 12 hr Weezer 9
Looking for natasha ramsey 14 hr Levi 5
See all Maryville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Maryville Forum Now

Maryville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Maryville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Mexico
  1. American Idol
  2. NASA
  3. Fort Hood
  4. Iraq
  5. China
 

Maryville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,504 • Total comments across all topics: 278,508,784

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC