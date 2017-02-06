Man, 48, charged in fatal Loudon County crash Read Story John North
A 48-year-old Maryville man faces DUI and drug charges for a fatal crash Friday on Highway 411 in Loudon County. The Tennessee Highway Patrol identified the driver as Carl R. Hall.
