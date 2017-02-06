Man, 48, charged in fatal Loudon Coun...

Man, 48, charged in fatal Loudon County crash Read Story John North

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: WBIR-TV Knoxville

A 48-year-old Maryville man faces DUI and drug charges for a fatal crash Friday on Highway 411 in Loudon County. The Tennessee Highway Patrol identified the driver as Carl R. Hall.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBIR-TV Knoxville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Maryville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Joshua Thomas Chapman 11 min Conserned 1
Wbir/Heather Haley 1 hr Jenn 16
News TN closer to ending ban on publicly breast-feed... (Mar '11) 1 hr shady 2
7 cent gas tax hike 4 hr South Knox Hombre 11
News Nude man armed with chain saw arrested in East ... (Jul '12) 14 hr Safety Phart 28
I am Jew 14 hr Just Saying 16
Shame on you WVLT 8 18 hr Exposing them 5
See all Maryville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Maryville Forum Now

Maryville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Maryville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
 

Maryville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,928 • Total comments across all topics: 278,623,403

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC