Love message delivered in chalk

23 hrs ago

Sonja Peeples , Jaimie McMahon and Darcy Peeples, draw on the sidewalk across the Greenbelt Lake from the Blount County Library during a community gathering to show love and support for diverse individuals. The community gathers to show love and support for diverse individuals through art on Wednesday at the south entrance to the Blount County Public Library.

