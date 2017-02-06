Little River Trading Company sets guided hike
Little River Trading Company is offering an easy, guided hike taking West Prong from Tremont to Campsite 18 on Tuesday, Feb. 7. The hike is 5.2 miles. Those interested should meet at LRTC, 2408 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville at 9 a.m. Dress in layers, bring plenty of watef, snacks and a lunch to enjoy on the trail.
