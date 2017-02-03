Junior Service League, Bella Roma partner to help Toys for Blount County
Junior Service League of Maryville has partnered with Bella Roma for a fundraiser to be held on Super Bowl Sunday, Feb. 5. For customers who order from Bella Roma at any time on Super Bowl Sunday and mention Junior Service League, Bella Roma will donate a portion of the proceeds from those orders to Toys for Blount County.
