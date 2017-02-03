Junior Service League, Bella Roma par...

Junior Service League, Bella Roma partner to help Toys for Blount County

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Daily Times

Junior Service League of Maryville has partnered with Bella Roma for a fundraiser to be held on Super Bowl Sunday, Feb. 5. For customers who order from Bella Roma at any time on Super Bowl Sunday and mention Junior Service League, Bella Roma will donate a portion of the proceeds from those orders to Toys for Blount County. Thank you for reading 6 free articles on our site.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Maryville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Rodney Rice 4 hr Interested 1
Tolerant Liberals 7 hr Just Saying 11
Crabby Dana Cala Car 9 hr Backporch 1
Angela so you run on back home!! 11 hr Any ole ho a do 1
News Gas tax hike would fund Chapman Highway repairs... 11 hr South Knox Hombre 4
Royal Inn Orgy (Jul '15) 12 hr Call girl 19
Protester Similarities 13 hr Voter 8
See all Maryville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Maryville Forum Now

Maryville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Maryville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
 

Maryville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,252 • Total comments across all topics: 278,541,045

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC