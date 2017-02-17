John 316 Outreach plans community wor...

John 316 Outreach plans community workday

Volunteers are being sought for the John 316 Outreach Community Workday, which will be held from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 25. The kickoff celebration will be at 7:30 a.m. at Fairview United Methodist Church, 2508 Old Niles Ferry Road, Maryville. There is a place for all ages and skill levels to serve.

