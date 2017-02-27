Greenback man found dead after truck veers off road
A Greenback man was found dead at the wheel of his truck in a field off Morganton Road Friday afternoon after having left his job site complaining of illness earlier that morning, according to Blount County Sheriff's Office. There were no signs of foul play at the scene where Abbott was found, reports said, and a county medical examiner said an autopsy would not be necessary.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.
Add your comments below
Maryville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|first offense DUI with failure to appear
|18 min
|Sad face
|1
|Lisa Clark
|23 min
|AndyGriffith
|2
|northcrest hosptial
|25 min
|Uptown
|6
|Angela so you run on back home!!
|2 hr
|Bam
|3
|where can I find Grippos BBQ Potato Chips in Kn... (Jul '10)
|2 hr
|dv8r
|44
|Knox News Sentinel
|3 hr
|commenters
|6
|I know that their was successful Women on here ...
|11 hr
|catmandu
|2
Find what you want!
Search Maryville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC