Greenback man found dead after truck veers off road

Greenback man found dead after truck ...

5 hrs ago Read more: Daily Times

A Greenback man was found dead at the wheel of his truck in a field off Morganton Road Friday afternoon after having left his job site complaining of illness earlier that morning, according to Blount County Sheriff's Office. There were no signs of foul play at the scene where Abbott was found, reports said, and a county medical examiner said an autopsy would not be necessary.

