Geneva Williams Harrison delivers Black History Month lesson at Montvale Elementary
Geneva Williams Harrison shows students at Montvale Elementary School a photo taken of her with President George W. Bush at McGhee Tyson Airport. Speaking Tuesday, just after Presidents Day, she told the students that she has met four U.S. presidents.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Maryville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tennessee ranks among states with highest STD r... (Nov '07)
|17 min
|ThomasA
|28
|Arsenal Strength Training
|1 hr
|CLblit
|7
|Gangs In Knoxville (Jun '16)
|2 hr
|Eduardo
|45
|1st lady
|2 hr
|Eduardo
|3
|Robbie Lotz II
|10 hr
|In the Know
|1
|Brittany "Star" Swiney
|Feb 19
|Gypsey
|6
|Kylie Agre giving head to old man
|Feb 19
|Louisvilletnmom
|3
Find what you want!
Search Maryville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC