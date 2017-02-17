Frances Smith to sign books at Southl...

Frances Smith to sign books at Southland Books

Frances Smith, author of "Cleft of the Rock" and "Thorn in the Flesh," will sign books from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, at Southland Books and Cafe in Maryville, 1505 E. Broadway. The books chronicle the remarkable story of Smith's husband, Mark, from his time on the missionary field in Alaska to his time as a student at the University of Tennessee and work with youth at a Maryville church.

