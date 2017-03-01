Former Ruby Tuesday worker pleads guilty to embezzlement, sentenced to 10 years probation
Heather Marie Cooper, 35, of Seymour, was sentenced Friday to 10 years probation. She pleaded guilty to embezzling over $100,000 from Ruby Tuesday while working in the payroll department at the company's corporate headquarters.
