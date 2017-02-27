ETHRA announces pay-per-ride shut dow...

ETHRA announces pay-per-ride shut down in three counties; Blount unaffected for now

East Tennessee Human Resource Agency is shutting down pay-per-ride transportation services in Anderson, Loudon and Sevier Counties on Wednesday. The services will continue in Blount County through September, at least, because the county and the cities of Alcoa and Maryville have agreed to directly fund them.

