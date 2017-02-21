Driver seriously injured in Maryville crash after colliding with tractor-trailer
William N. Hammond, 64, was taken by Rural/Metro Ambulance Service to University of Tennessee Medical Center, where hospital staff said he was in serious condition Saturday evening. The collision occurred around 7:16 a.m. Thursday as Jonathan O. McCall, 42, Ward Drive, Maryville, was making a left turn from South Union Grove Road onto West Lamar Alexander Parkway, according to a Maryville Police report.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.
Add your comments below
Maryville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russian Stooges
|1 hr
|USA-1
|11
|Gangs In Knoxville (Jun '16)
|2 hr
|Poster
|48
|anyone know wanda stewart (Nov '08)
|3 hr
|Murvul
|2
|Howell and Landon - What???
|13 hr
|Wish he was gone
|4
|1st lady
|16 hr
|Charlie Bob
|7
|Knox News Sentinel
|18 hr
|South Knox Hombre
|4
|keep a word , drop a word (Jan '13)
|Sat
|Knoxxie
|112
Find what you want!
Search Maryville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC