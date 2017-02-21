Driver seriously injured in Maryville crash after colliding with tractor-trailer

William N. Hammond, 64, was taken by Rural/Metro Ambulance Service to University of Tennessee Medical Center, where hospital staff said he was in serious condition Saturday evening. The collision occurred around 7:16 a.m. Thursday as Jonathan O. McCall, 42, Ward Drive, Maryville, was making a left turn from South Union Grove Road onto West Lamar Alexander Parkway, according to a Maryville Police report.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.