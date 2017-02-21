Crime 9 mins ago 4:40 p.m.Blount Co. Sheriff: An attack like this 'could happen again'
In less than one minute, the life of a Blount County Juvenile Corrections Officer changed when she became the victim of a gruesome attack by a 16-year-old boy inside an unsecured portion of the Blount County Juvenile Detention Facility. In a video of the incident on Feb. 19, 2016, Joseph Dylan French comes at Corrections Officer Sheila Fortner with the porcelain lid of a toilet.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBIR-TV Knoxville.
Add your comments below
Maryville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Brittany "Star" Swiney
|Feb 19
|Gypsey
|6
|Kylie Agre giving head to old man
|Feb 19
|Louisvilletnmom
|3
|Denso lady sleeping with married men (Aug '16)
|Feb 19
|rockerchick420
|6
|Roofer with horn tattoos
|Feb 19
|rockerchick420
|3
|It must be hard
|Feb 19
|Alice
|2
|Hispanic pastor assures immigrants, 'You don't ...
|Feb 18
|BuildTheWall
|1
|Alcoa people really hate maryville football (Dec '08)
|Feb 17
|Hillbillies
|15
Find what you want!
Search Maryville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC