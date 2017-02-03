Community invited to ballroom dance S...

Community invited to ballroom dance Saturday

Friday Feb 3

The Everett Senior Dancers will be having a ballroom dance on Saturday night, Feb. 4, at the Senior Center, located at 702 Burchfield St. in Maryville. All local dancers are invited to attend.

