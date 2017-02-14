Blue and Gold Affair raising funds fo...

Blue and Gold Affair raising funds for Porter

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: Daily Times

The second annual Blue and Gold Affair, a fundraiser for Porter Elementary School, will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 25 at Maryville College Alumni Gym. Tickets for the catered buffet dinner are $40 per person.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Maryville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Radio Stations 1 hr Like to know 32
Russian Stooges 3 hr Traitor in Chief 4
Russian Stooge 3 hr Russian Stooge 114
WRJZ 620 AM Radio going Rock/Roll? (May '14) 5 hr VFL18 14
shaina burns Mon flobby 1
Brittany "Star" Swiney Feb 11 IHitIt 5
Denso lady sleeping with married men Feb 11 miss swan 5
See all Maryville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Maryville Forum Now

Maryville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Maryville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Hurricane
  2. Toyota
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Al Franken
 

Maryville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,884 • Total comments across all topics: 278,870,398

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC