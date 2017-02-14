Blue and Gold Affair raising funds for Porter
The second annual Blue and Gold Affair, a fundraiser for Porter Elementary School, will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 25 at Maryville College Alumni Gym. Tickets for the catered buffet dinner are $40 per person.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Maryville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Radio Stations
|1 hr
|Like to know
|32
|Russian Stooges
|3 hr
|Traitor in Chief
|4
|Russian Stooge
|3 hr
|Russian Stooge
|114
|WRJZ 620 AM Radio going Rock/Roll? (May '14)
|5 hr
|VFL18
|14
|shaina burns
|Mon
|flobby
|1
|Brittany "Star" Swiney
|Feb 11
|IHitIt
|5
|Denso lady sleeping with married men
|Feb 11
|miss swan
|5
Find what you want!
Search Maryville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC