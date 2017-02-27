Blount deputies, Alcoa officers settle suit against CSX in chem fire Read Story John North
All but one person in a group of Blount County deputies and Alcoa police officers have settled a lawsuit they filed against rail operator CSX Transportation Inc. after a July 2015 chemical spill. Beecher Bartlett, among the attorneys representing the plaintiffs, told 10News on Monday the settlement between the men and CSX is confidential.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBIR-TV Knoxville.

