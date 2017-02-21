Blount County firefighters keep brush...

Blount County firefighters keep brush fire from overtaking homes

A Blount County firefighter battles a brush fire Tuesday afternoon off Sam James Road. Several houses were in the vicinity of the fire, but firefighters were able to control the blaze before any structures were damaged.

