Beginner tai chi classes offered at C...

Beginner tai chi classes offered at Clear's Silat

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Feb 9 Read more: Daily Times

Beginner tai chi classes will start Feb. 28 at Clear's Silat, Kung Fu and Tai Chi, 113 E. Broadway in downtown Maryville. Morning classes are offered from 11 a.m. to noon on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Maryville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Radio Stations 7 hr Just Saying 10
Lady Vols 7 hr Help 13
Shame on you WVLT 8 13 hr yep 8
Gangs In Knoxville (Jun '16) 14 hr Scott 40
Wbir/Heather Haley 15 hr Hamby 17
SAVE THE SNOWFLAKES Charity please give generously 20 hr South Knox Hombre 1
News Rep. Duncan votes for anti-war resolution (Feb '07) 21 hr BB Board 81
See all Maryville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Maryville Forum Now

Maryville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Maryville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Super Bowl
  4. South Korea
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Al Franken
  5. Supreme Court
 

Maryville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,261 • Total comments across all topics: 278,811,617

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC