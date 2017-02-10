Beginner tai chi classes offered at Clear's Silat
Beginner tai chi classes will start Feb. 28 at Clear's Silat, Kung Fu and Tai Chi, 113 E. Broadway in downtown Maryville. Morning classes are offered from 11 a.m. to noon on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
