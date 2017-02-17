Beekeeping 101 helps beginner beekeepers

The Blount County Beekeepers Association will present its annual Beekeeping 101, a one-day course for those interested in beekeeping, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 18 at Maryville Church of Christ, 611 Sherwood Drive, Maryville, across from Foothills Mall. There is no cost to attend.

