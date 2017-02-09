Back Alley Productions Holds Audition...

Back Alley Productions Holds Auditions For One Flew Over The Cuckoo's Nest

Back Alley Productions will hold auditions for the stage adaption of Ken Kesey's One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest on Monday, Feb. 20, and Tuesday, Feb. 21, from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Auditions will be held at the Back Alley Productions Scene Shop on the corner of Henderson Street and Chattanooga Street, directly south from the Mars Theater, 117 N ... (more)

