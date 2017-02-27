Alcoa officers, Blount County deputies settle lawsuits with CSX over train derailment

CSX loads soil excavated from the July 2, 2015, train derailment onto rail cars at the Armona Road staging area in Maryville. Members of the Tennessee National Guard 45th Civil Support Team wear protective clothing while monitoring air quality in and around Blount County and the city of Maryville following the July 2 CSX derailment that resulted in a fire burning hazardous material.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.