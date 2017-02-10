AARP Driver Safety Course set Feb. 23...

AARP Driver Safety Course set Feb. 23-24 at Everett Center

An AARP Driver Safety Course will be offered from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Feb. 23 and Feb. 24, both days at Everett Senior Center, 702 Burchfield St., Maryville. Class fee is $15 for AARP members and $20 for nonmembers.

