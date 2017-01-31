Traffic 20 mins ago 7:53 p.m.One dead...

Traffic 20 mins ago 7:53 p.m.One dead in major wreck in Blount County

Saturday Jan 28

Lieutenant Don Boshears with the Tennessee Highway Patrol confirmed the fatality, saying no other information could be confirmed at this moment. The wreck happened near the Foothills Farmers Co-Op southwest of Maryville in the southbound lane of U.S. Route 411.

