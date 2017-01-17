Thousands of birds swarm Maryville neighborhood
A Blount County neighborhood is trying to get rid of some unwelcome visitors. Thousands of birds are calling one part of Maryville home.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WATE-TV Knoxville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Maryville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|is there more to Joe Moss story? (Dec '14)
|6 hr
|Rawlsboys
|19
|Jeremiah Wayne Buhl
|8 hr
|Unbelievable
|4
|Johnny Shelton
|17 hr
|Some business owner
|1
|barker sleep center
|22 hr
|VFL18
|3
|It's cold outside.
|Fri
|South Knox Hombre
|6
|Hope
|Fri
|South Knox Hombre
|3
|Joelton Bust is Sad (Jun '16)
|Fri
|Bishy
|9
Find what you want!
Search Maryville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC