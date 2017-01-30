The next Healthy Lifestyle Supper Clu...

The next Healthy Lifestyle Supper Club is Feb. 2

The Healthy Lifestyle Supper Club is a vegan, gluten-free meal with cooking demonstrations, recipes and health lecture. It meets the first Thursday of each month at Maryville Seventh-day Adventist Church, 2921 Sevierville Road, Maryville.

