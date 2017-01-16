Tennessee families of convicted Black...

Tennessee families of convicted Blackwater guards hope for an appeal

Monday Jan 16

Kelli Heard and Reba Slatten left East Tennessee for Washington D.C. Monday to attend the appeal hearing for their loved ones, former Blackwater security contractors found guilty in a deadly Baghdad shooting. In 2007, Kelli Heard's husband, Dustin, and Reba Slatten's son, Nicholas, worked as security guards for Blackwater in Iraq.

