Sex offender to be extradited to Indiana, arrested in Blount County

A registered sex offender was arrested in Blount County Tuesday and will be extradited back to his home state of Indiana. Ronald Jay Wilcox, 47, was arrested at his job at an auto repair shop on Sundance Road in Maryville.

