Sevier County lawmakers to pusha

Sevier County lawmakers to pusha

Next Story Prev Story
25 min ago Read more: WBIR-TV Knoxville

This time of year is considered a slow season in Gatlinburg but some business owners say it's even slower following the wildfires. East Tennessee lawmakers will meet privately with Gov. Bill Haslam's administration to push for more money from the state to help recover from last year's destructive Gatlinburg wildfires, which caused an estimated $1 billion in damage.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBIR-TV Knoxville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Maryville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Shame on you WVLT 8 1 hr Exposing them 1
Review: Halls Service Center Tire Pros 1 hr Dissatisfied cust... 1
Quit blaming whites for your problems 5 hr Black Phoxx 3
liberal lesbian women four muslims 8 hr smarterthanyou 5
Looking for natasha ramsey 10 hr Levi 3
Madonna, Ashley Judd 19 hr ThomasA 4
HOOKERS all over jellico tn, cops dont care ? a... (Sep '14) 22 hr commenters 20
See all Maryville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Maryville Forum Now

Maryville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Maryville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. American Idol
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
 

Maryville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,758 • Total comments across all topics: 278,434,296

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC