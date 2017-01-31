Sevier County lawmakers to pusha

This time of year is considered a slow season in Gatlinburg but some business owners say it's even slower following the wildfires. East Tennessee lawmakers will meet privately with Gov. Bill Haslam's administration to push for more money from the state to help recover from last year's destructive Gatlinburg wildfires, which caused an estimated $1 billion in damage.

