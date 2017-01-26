New self-defense class begins Feb. 28
Clear's Silat, Street Kung Fu and Tai Chi will offer new self-defense classes that will start on Feb. 28 at the studio located at 113 E. Broadway in downtown Maryville. The program is quick to learn and no uniforms required.
