New self-defense class begins Feb. 28

Clear's Silat, Street Kung Fu and Tai Chi will offer new self-defense classes that will start on Feb. 28 at the studio located at 113 E. Broadway in downtown Maryville. The program is quick to learn and no uniforms required.

