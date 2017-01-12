Mid-Week Music continues in January
Mid-Week Music, Blount Memorial's open stage for musicians, will take place on Wednesdays, Jan. 11 and 25 from 10-11:30 a.m. at the Everett Senior Center located at 702 Burchfield St. in Maryville. Performer sign-up begins at 9:30 a.m. The event is an opportunity for musicians who would like to perform and join others in a community of music and fellowship.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.
Add your comments below
Maryville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Donald Trump
|1 hr
|Ace is the place
|4
|Lady Vols
|1 hr
|Geno
|7
|Blount Mem Hospital
|Jan 6
|rustyshackleford
|3
|Lucas Clabough former FBC Maryville pastor
|Jan 6
|Gome
|2
|Does anybody know gary marlow that dates emmett...
|Jan 5
|Zues
|1
|Does anyone know emmetta barnett bailey?
|Jan 5
|Zues
|2
|Tattoos.... calling card of the loser?
|Jan 1
|Reality Check
|5
Find what you want!
Search Maryville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC