Mid-Week Music continues in January

Sunday Jan 8

Mid-Week Music, Blount Memorial's open stage for musicians, will take place on Wednesdays, Jan. 11 and 25 from 10-11:30 a.m. at the Everett Senior Center located at 702 Burchfield St. in Maryville. Performer sign-up begins at 9:30 a.m. The event is an opportunity for musicians who would like to perform and join others in a community of music and fellowship.

