Maryville Christian School to hold Preview Day

Friday Jan 13

Maryville Christian School, 2525 Morganton Road, Maryville, will host a Preview Day from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, for families interested in enrolling. An admissions open house is set for 630-8 p.m. Friday, Feb.10.

