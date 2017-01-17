Lifelong Learning Lecture Series continues
Blount Memorial Senior Services will continue its ongoing Lifelong Learning Lecture Series from 1:30-3 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, at Vienna Coffee House, 212 College St., Maryville. This month, musician, conductor and violinist Bill Robertson will start the year with the joy of music.
