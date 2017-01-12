Lawmakers to debate how to use billio...

Lawmakers to debate how to use billion dollar surplus Read Story Mary Scott

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: WBIR-TV Knoxville

An almost $1 billion budget surplus for the state of Tennessee may sound like a good thing, and many lawmakers say it's better than the alternative, others are pointing out that means more money should be staying in your wallet. "If we've got a $1 billion surplus, we're obviously taking too much away from the public," said state Sen. Frank Nicely, a Strawberry Plains Republican told WBIR 10News.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBIR-TV Knoxville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Maryville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
How does Phil Williams Show stay on the air? (Jun '10) 19 min Doc Eyebolt 187
Stolen car 55 min MerryVillian 1
Beware of Daniel cox 1 hr MerryVillian 4
East Knoxville Ugly according to MPC 1 hr Keep It Clean 1
Nikki Pappas 3 hr Hmmmm 2
News Car Accident at Airport Auto Auction, 1 dead, 1... (Oct '08) 11 hr Terry smith 5
Blount Mem Hospital Jan 6 rustyshackleford 3
See all Maryville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Maryville Forum Now

Maryville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Maryville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Sudan
 

Maryville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,311 • Total comments across all topics: 277,876,352

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC