It is a real honor,' Stan Evans says of DAV Veteran of the Year award
Stan Evans, the Veteran of the Year for Disabled American Veterans Chapter 25, said he earned the honor through "involvement." STAN EVANS, right, was recently selected as the Veteran of the Year by Disabled American Veterans Chapter 25. With Evans is Tommy Townson, chairman of the DAV nominating committee.
